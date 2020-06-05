India Reports Record 9,889 New Cases Over Past Day, Total Tally Nears 227,000

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) India has registered record 9,889 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 226,770, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported daily growth of 9,304 cases, and on Wednesday the increment was over 8,900.

The death toll has risen by 273 to 6,348. Recoveries have gone up by 5,355 to 109,461 in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 77,793 COVID-19 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 27,256 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 25,004 cases.

In May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until June 30. The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on May 25 after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.