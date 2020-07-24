India Reports Record-High 49,310 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Nears 1.3Mln

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) India has seen another all-time high increase of 49,310 COVID-19 cases over the past day, which brings the overall number of cases in the country to 1,287,945, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The previous record of 45,720 new infections was set on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll from the disease has reached 30,601, with 740 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 817,208 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 347,502 cases is the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 192,964 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 127,364 cases.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.