UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Record-High 49,310 New COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Nears 1.3Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

India Reports Record-High 49,310 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Nears 1.3Mln

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) India has seen another all-time high increase of 49,310 COVID-19 cases over the past day, which brings the overall number of cases in the country to 1,287,945, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The previous record of 45,720 new infections was set on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll from the disease has reached 30,601, with 740 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 817,208 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 347,502 cases is the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 192,964 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 127,364 cases.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

Related Topics

India Delhi Brazil United States Family From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 24, 2020 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

9 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

10 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.