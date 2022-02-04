India Reports Sudden Decline in New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) India has registered a sharp decline in COVID-19 incidence as the number of new cases on Friday was 13% fewer than the day before and the share of positive results in the total pool of tests was below 10%, the Indian Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, 149,394 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, 1,072 people died and 246,674 were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India decreased by almost 100,000 over the past 24 hours and currently totals 1.

43 million.

The share of people testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased to an average of 12.03% throughout the week.

India's total toll of cases exceeds 41.9 million, including more than 500,000 deaths and 40 million recoveries.

India declared the third COVID-19 wave in early January. According to the health ministry, the increase in the number of cases was primarily caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.