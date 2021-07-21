India has reported the first death from the H5N1 avian influenza in 2021, the New Delhi-based All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) India has reported the first death from the H5N1 avian influenza in 2021, the New Delhi-based All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) said on Tuesday.

The deceased is an 11-year-old boy, the AIIMS said. All staffers who were in contact with him are now undergoing self-isolation.

India registered the first case of bird flu back in 2006. The previous outbreak the first since the country declared itself free of bird flu in September 2019 was reported in January of this year.

While the H5N1 strain of bird flu mainly occurs in birds, over 700 cases of human infections have been reported across the globe since 2003.