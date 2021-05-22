India Requests Social Media Platforms to Delete All Mentions of 'Indian Variant' - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) India has issued an urgent advisory to all social media platforms, asking them to immediately remove everything related to or implying the existence of an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, government sources told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the sources, the letter sent by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notes that the World Health Organization has not officially designated any such variants.

Last October, India's authorities announced that a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus called B.1.617 had been detected in the country. It is also known as a "double mutant" due to it possessing two mutations of particular concern, L452R and E484Q.