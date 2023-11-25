India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Indian rescuers brought in a new digging machine Saturday to open a vertical shaft to free 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for two weeks after efforts through another route hit snags just metres from reaching the men.

In the latest setback in frantic attempts to rescue the increasingly desperate workers, engineers driving a metal pipe through 57 metres (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal rods and construction vehicles buried in the earth.

Just nine metres (30 feet) from breaking through, drilling with a giant earth-boring machine has stalled, while using gas-cutting tools to remove thick metal girders from inside the confined pipe -- just wide enough for a man to crawl through -- is tricky.

"Work is now being done to cut and clear the blockage," top local civil servant Abhishek Ruhela told AFP on Saturday.

Arnold Dix, president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, said the main drilling machine was broken and work was ongoing to remove it.

"The machine has broken. It's irreparable. It is disrupted," he told reporters at the tunnel site.

But Dix, who is assisting the rescue, said he was not giving up hope as there were "many ways" to reach the men.

"I am confident that the 41 men are coming home."

Rescue efforts have been painfully slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift new kit.

Ambulances are on standby and a field hospital has been prepared to receive the men, who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand caved in on November 12.