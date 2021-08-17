India Restricts Exports of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Monday limited exports of COVID-19 rapid tests.

"The export of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing kits... has been put under Restricted category, with immediate effect," the notification read.

India is still struggling to tackle the consequences of the deadly second wave of the pandemic. The health ministry has urged people to use COVID-19 rapid tests to curb outbreaks of the disease, which are projected to spike in fall.

The country ranks second in terms of cumulative COVID-19 cases. From March 2020, a total of 32.2 million people have contracted the disease, and over 431,000 have died.