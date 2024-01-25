India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy

Jaipur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to host Macron for a banquet in a 19th-century maharaja's palace on Thursday evening, and on Friday he will be the chief guest at a colourful military march-past with massed ranks of tanks, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.

India's foreign ministry says New Delhi and Paris are "strategic partners", while the French presidency says the trip will "consolidate and deepen diplomatic and economic relations".

Western democracies have concerns about human rights in India, their differences over the war in Ukraine and New Delhi's close ties with Moscow -- its key military supplier. But the United States and its European allies are courting India as a military and economic counterweight to China.