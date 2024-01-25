Open Menu

India Rolls Out Red Carpet For Macron As France Eyes Trade Deals

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM

India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy

Jaipur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to host Macron for a banquet in a 19th-century maharaja's palace on Thursday evening, and on Friday he will be the chief guest at a colourful military march-past with massed ranks of tanks, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.

India's foreign ministry says New Delhi and Paris are "strategic partners", while the French presidency says the trip will "consolidate and deepen diplomatic and economic relations".

Western democracies have concerns about human rights in India, their differences over the war in Ukraine and New Delhi's close ties with Moscow -- its key military supplier. But the United States and its European allies are courting India as a military and economic counterweight to China.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow China Narendra Modi France Paris New Delhi United States

Recent Stories

Police taking steps to control traffic rules viola ..

Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to eva ..

Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat ..

Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ en ..

Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..

9 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of park

DC inspects construction of park

13 minutes ago
Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on elect ..

Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review a ..

Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review arrangements for elections

13 minutes ago
 Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in ..

Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in 140 days

13 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

23 minutes ago
 PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday

PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday

11 minutes ago
 VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstandin ..

VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World