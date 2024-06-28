India Rout England To Set Up T20 World Cup Final With South Africa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) India hammered defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana on Thursday to set up a T20 World Cup final showdown against South Africa.
England, who beat India by 10 wickets in the 2022 semi-finals, collapsed to 103 all out chasing 172 for victory, with spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3-19) and Axar Patel (3-23) sharing six wickets between them.
Earlier, India posted 171-7 in a rain-interrupted innings after losing the toss with captain Rohit Sharma making 57 -- his third fifty of the tournament -- and Suryakumar Yadav 47.
South Africa overwhelmed Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Saturday's final in Barbados.
Both India and South Africa have yet to lose a match at this tournament.
India will be bidding for their first major title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, having lost on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.
