India, Russia Building Balanced, Mutually Beneficial Relations - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) India and Russia are building balanced, mutually beneficial and sustainable relations, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

"This is the fifth time we are meeting this year. And that speaks of our long-term partnership and the importance that we attach to each other," Jaishankar said at a meeting with the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

The minister added that the meeting was devoted, among other things, to assessing the state of bilateral relations and exchanging perspectives on the international situation.

"Where bilateral ties are concerned, it is our objective today to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term engagement.

Especially as our economic cooperation increases," Jaishankar noted.

Lavrov, for his part, emphasized that in "this era of changes in the international community," it is important to agree on how to accomplish the tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in politics, trade and economy, investment, technology, and the cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Indian foreign minister came to Russia on a two-day visit on November 7. Aside from Lavrov, Jaishankar had a meeting with Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.