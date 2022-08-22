UrduPoint.com

India, Russia Considering Accepting Each Other's Payment Systems - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM

India, Russia Considering Accepting Each Other's Payment Systems - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) India and Russia are discussing the possibility of mutual acceptance of the national RuPay and Mir payment systems, the Deccan Herald daily reports.

Cards based on Russia's Mir payment system could soon be accepted at ATMs in India and Russia, in its turn, is also likely to clear the way for acceptance of India's RuPay payment system, the newspaper said on Sunday citing sources.

One source said that the mutual acceptance of Mir and RuPya cards was discussed during the visit of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Moscow on August 17-18. While in Moscow, Doval met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, as well as Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

In July, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, called for switching to new payment methods, including the use of national currencies, such as the Russian ruble, the Chinese Yuan, and the Indian rupee, and did not rule out the establishment of a new reserve Currency of the BRICS states.

In March, both visa and Mastercard announced that they were suspending operations in Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Visa and Mastercard cards issued by Russian banks no longer work outside the country or in foreign online stores.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit March July August Visa Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

1 day ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.