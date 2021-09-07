India, Russia Discuss Possible Recognition of New Afghan Authorities - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi, as part of a dialogue on an Afghan settlement, are discussing, among other things, the issue of recognizing the new authorities of Afghanistan, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The situation in Afghanistan is a matter of concern for the entire region. India and Russia were affected by the development of events. And what is happening poses a threat to the interests of both countries, from the point of view of the possible activation of terrorist groups, the growth of drug trafficking, organized crime, and refugee flows. It is important to stress that after the departure of the coalition, a significant number of modern weapons are now in the hands of many armed groups," the ambassador said.

He added that despite all the efforts made, including the so-called extended troika, with the participation of the United States, China, Pakistan and Russia, it was not possible to reach a settlement.

"I think that we have already learned at least one of the lessons: it would be better for India and Russia to work together on the Afghan agenda. Now, of course, there is a completely new situation in Afghanistan, foreign troops have been withdrawn, the Taliban [recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia] seized Kabul, while the country as a whole remains unstable. Therefore, India and Russia will continue to discuss their participation in the ongoing processes, including in the issue of recognition of the Taliban," the diplomat concluded.