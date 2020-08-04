India, Russia Discussing Upcoming Bilateral Summit, High-Level Meetings Under BRICS, SCO

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has held phone talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to discuss interactions and meetings on various regional and international platforms, including the upcoming annual Russia-India Summit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has held phone talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to discuss interactions and meetings on various regional and international platforms, including the upcoming annual Russia-India Summit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a telephonic conversation today that inter alia covered high-level exchanges between both sides; forthcoming Calendar of high-level meetings in the framework of BRICS and SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation]; and interactions and meetings at various levels preparatory to the India-Russia Summit later in the year," the press release read.

According to New Delhi, the diplomats also discussed "regional and international issues of mutual interest reflecting common ground and approaches."

The 21st Russia-India Summit is expected to be held later this year in India. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both expected to attend.