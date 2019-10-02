UrduPoint.com
India, Russia Eye Joint Solar Power Ventures To Raise Green Energy Output - Ambassador

India, Russia Eye Joint Solar Power Ventures to Raise Green Energy Output - Ambassador

India and Russia are currently considering taking part in joint solar energy projects, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) India and Russia are currently considering taking part in joint solar energy projects, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, preliminary negotiations have begun, we are exploring a possibility of joint projects with Russia," the ambassador said when asked about cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the sphere of solar power.

On September 5, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the issue of solar energy during the fifth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, saying that his country intended to increase the use of solar energy to achieve the renewable power capacity of 175 gigawatts by 2020.

