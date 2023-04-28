India, Russia Have Excellent Defense Cooperation Dynamics - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The high level of defense cooperation between Russia and India is one of the pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Both countries have excellent exchange dynamics at all levels, and, given the current difficult geopolitical situation, such cooperation becomes more significant, Singh said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia is a close friend and India values the special, privileged status of strategic partnership with the country, the minister added.