India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission To Meet Within 2 Months - Deputy Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Indian-Russian intergovernmental commission will meet in New Delhi within the next two months, the deputy ambassador of India to Russia, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, told Sputnik.

"Very soon we are going to have the intergovernmental commission meeting which is chaired by the deputy prime minister of Russia, Mister [Yury] Borisov, and from our side the foreign minister.

So very soon we will have this intergovernmental commission meeting which reviews the entire segment of economic and science and technology cooperation. That is something we are planning in the next one or two months," the diplomat said.

The deputy ambassador added that, given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to visit Russia in May and in July � for BRICS summit � India was expecting a "very active round of meetings and discussions."

Russia's St. Petersburg will host a BRICS summit in July.

