Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

India, Russia Plan to Hold Naval Drills on December 3-4 - Exterior Affairs

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Indian and Russian vessels will take part in a joint passing exercise (PASSEX) scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday, Exterior Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

A passing exercise is when two or more navies carry out communication and navigational drills with ships coordinating maneuvers around each other.

"The ships of Indian navy and Russian Federation navy will be conducting passage exercise or PASSEX. This exercise is tentatively scheduled on the third and fourth of December and will be held in the Bay of Bengal. As you know that India and Russia are long-standing strategic partners and we share a special and privileged partnership.

This proposed PASSEX will maintain the continuity of maritime operational engagement between the two sides," Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

The spokesman noted that the exercise will be held in contact-less format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the year, Russia and India conducted the Indra Navy-2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

In November, during the meeting between Indian Naval Attache Manish Chadha and the Russian Baltic Fleet commander, Vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, the Indian side proposed holding a joint naval exercise.

