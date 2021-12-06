UrduPoint.com

India, Russia Sign Number Of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:55 AM

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

India ana Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols regarding small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India ana Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols regarding small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi.

"India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India.

We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," Singh tweeted.

He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful and substantial," adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."

Related Topics

India Russia New Delhi

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issue ..

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

7 minutes ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat fo ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat for PML-N

19 minutes ago
 'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test ..

'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.