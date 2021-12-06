UrduPoint.com

India, Russia Sign Number Of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi.

"India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," Singh tweeted.

He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful and substantial," adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."

Following the meeting, Shoigu noted that the defense sector is one of the main areas of Russian-Indian cooperation.

"For many years we have been successfully cooperating on many levels. The defense sector is one of the main areas of Russian-Indian cooperation.

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, cooperation between general staff and the armed forces is getting stronger and the exchange of military delegations is expanding," Shoigu added.

The defense chiefs' meeting was followed by a series of bilateral meetings between members of the Russian delegation headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and their Indian colleagues. As part of the visit, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In addition, Shoigu, Singh, Lavrov and Jaishankar will participate in a 2+2 dialogue format at 11:30 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), to discuss bilateral, regional, global political and defense issues.

Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday. The leaders will take stock of the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further improve the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Moscow Russia Narendra Modi Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Lanka Premier League: Sri Lanka decides to improve ..

Lanka Premier League: Sri Lanka decides to improve security of Pakistani cricket ..

9 minutes ago
 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' much needed initiative ..

'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' much needed initiative: Usman Dar

4 minutes ago
 US Likely to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 B ..

US Likely to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games This Week ..

5 minutes ago
 Malala wishes happy birthday to her best friend

Malala wishes happy birthday to her best friend

26 minutes ago
 Root says England must not overburden Stokes on re ..

Root says England must not overburden Stokes on return

5 minutes ago
 How To Be A Star Content Creator

How To Be A Star Content Creator

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.