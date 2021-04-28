India, Russia to Create New 2+2 Dialogue Between Foreign, Defense Ministers - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Wednesday to set up a 2+2 format dialogue between their defense and foreign ministers, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two leaders held a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"The leaders decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi said he looked forward to having Putin in India for the bilateral summit later this year, while the Russian leader assured the Indian prime minister of Moscow's full support of India's presidency of BRICS in 2021, according to the statement.