(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) OSTOK, Russia, August 12 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - India and Russia will sign five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation between the South Asian nation and the Russian Far East on Monday, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik in an interview.

Goyal is leading an Indian delegation visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indians.

"We have five MoUs that we are signing during the course of our visit today in the presence of honourable Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Mr.

Trutnev," Goyal said.

The minister noted that the current visit of the Indian delegation to the Russian Far East was unprecedented by scale.

"In fact, this would probably be the first time that such a big Indian delegation has gone to any part of the world to promote business and economic ties with any country. It shows the commitment both leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and honourable President Vladimir Putin, give to the relationship between India and Russia," Goyal said.

Goyal's visit to the Russian Far East comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have the Indian prime minister as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.