India, S. Korea Announce Dispatching Aid To Turkey After Major Earthquakes - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) India and South Korea have decided to send rescue teams and humanitarian aid to Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, according to the countries' authorities.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people.

India has already dispatched rescue and medical teams to Turkey as part of the first batch of relief aid, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in the early hours on Tuesday.

"India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment," Bagchi said on Twitter.

South Korea has also decided to send rescue personnel and emergency medical supplies to Turkey to support rescue efforts, the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said earlier in the day. In particular, Seoul will dispatch about 60 members of its international rescue team, the office specified.

The South Korean president also expressed his condolences and sympathy over the casualties in Turkey and Syria.

"My heart goes out to the people of Turkiye and Syria during this difficult time. Korea sends our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand ready to assist Turkiye, a brotherhood forged in blood during the Korean War, in any way possible," Yoon said on Twitter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday's earthquake was the most powerful to hit his country in more than eight decades.

