India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021, the highest toll since it began compiling data a decade ago

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :India's tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021, the highest toll since it began compiling data a decade ago.

The most recent death was recorded on Wednesday in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The previous highest number of deaths per year before the authority began compiling data in 2012 was in 2016, when 121 perished.

India is home to around 75 percent of the world's tigers.