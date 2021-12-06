India says deliveries of Russian S-400 missile system have begun

Russia has begun deliveries of its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system -- which has prompted threats of US sanction -- to India, New Delhi's foreign secretary said Monday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia has begun deliveries of its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system -- which has prompted threats of US sanction -- to India, New Delhi's foreign secretary said Monday.

"Supplies have begun this month and will continue to happen," Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after a visit to New Delhi by Russian President Vladimir Putin.