India Says Deliveries Of Russian S-400 Missile System Have Begun

Russia has begun deliveries of its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system -- which has prompted threats of US sanction -- to India, New Delhi's foreign secretary said Monday

"Supplies have begun this month and will continue to happen," Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after a visit to New Delhi by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

