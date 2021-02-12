India Says Did Not Concede Any Territory During Disengagement of Forces - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) India has not conceded any territory as a result of the disengagement of forces, carried out simultaneously with China, in the border area, the defense ministry said Friday.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that both sides started a "simultaneous pullback" of troops on the southern and northern coast of Lake Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

"Ministry of Defence has taken note o some misinformed and misleading comments being amplified in the media and on social media regarding the disengagement currently underway at Pangong Tso," the Indian ministry said in a statement.

"The current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts. ... India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement," the ministry said.