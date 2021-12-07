UrduPoint.com

India Says 'Disturbed' By Myanmar's Verdict For Ousted Leader

India finds the prison sentence imposed on Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the military authorities disturbing, as it is capable of harming both the democratic processes and national unity, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi was handed a four-year sentence on charges of inciting public unrest and violating COVID-19 regulations.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighboring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.

Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern," Bagchi said.

He expressed hope that all sides in Myanmar will make efforts to "advance the path of dialogue."

Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as state counselor to Myanmar's civilian government until February, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with President Win Myint, under house arrest. The coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,300 people have died in clashes with the law enforcement.

