India Says Keeps Up Assistance to Nepal Amid COVID-19 as Token of Friendly Relations

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) India values its friendly relations with Nepal and has been acting on it over the past years, including throughout the coronavirus pandemic, by providing humanitarian and technical assistance, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Relations between India and Nepal soured last month after New Delhi laid a strategic road strip from its state of Uttarakhand to a bilaterally disputed area on the border. The Nepalese government responded by amending the country's political map to incorporate the disputed area. Both countries have repeatedly called upon each other to try solve the row via diplomatic tools.

"We have already made our position clear on these issues. India deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership has expanded and diversified in the recent years with increased focus and enhanced Government of India's assistance on humanitarian, development and connectivity projects in Nepal," Srivastava said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, India has "extended all possible technical, medical and humanitarian assistance to Nepal," as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to work out a common strategy against COVID-19.

This aid comprised, as listed by Srivastava, 25 tonnes of medical supplies, including drugs such as paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine and testing kits, as well as help in repatriation on humanitarian grounds of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad due to the pandemic.

The Indian government has also ensured that "there is no untoward disruption in trade and supply of essential goods to Nepal" despite the lockdown on both ends, the spokesman said.

The Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes and the Kalapani territory are the areas where Nepal claims New Delhi asked it to deploy Indian forces during the 1962 war with China, but never pulled them back again.