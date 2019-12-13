UrduPoint.com
India Says Modi, Abe Summit Postponed Amid Violent Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

India says Modi, Abe summit postponed amid violent protests

India said Friday that a planned summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe has been postponed, amid violent protests atthe proposed location for the talks

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :India said Friday that a planned summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe has been postponed, amid violent protests atthe proposed location for the talks.

"Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement. The talks had been due to take place from December 15-17.

