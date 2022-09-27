India Says Received Request From Ukraine for Assistance With Resolving Specific Issues

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India received a request from Ukraine for assistance on certain specific issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India received a request from Ukraine for assistance on certain specific issues.

"I had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine," Jaishankar said during a press conference alongside his US counterpart.

"He did mention some very specific concerns which he thought merited our attention. He thought we could be of some use."

Jaishankar did not reveal what specific issues Ukraine requested assistance on.

India previously consulted with Russia during negotiations to open up the Black Sea ports for shipments of Ukrainian grain, Jaishankar said.