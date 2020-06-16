UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Says Three Soldiers Killed In Clash On Chinese Border

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:26 PM

India says three soldiers killed in clash on Chinese border

Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said Tuesday, following weeks of tensions and the deployment of extra troops from both sides

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said Tuesday, following weeks of tensions and the deployment of extra troops from both sides.

"A violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss oflives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman saidin a statement.

Related Topics

India Army China Border From

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

12 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

22 minutes ago

APICORP estimates US$792bn planned and committed i ..

27 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

30 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.