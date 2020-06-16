India says three soldiers killed in clash on Chinese border

Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said Tuesday, following weeks of tensions and the deployment of extra troops from both sides

"A violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss oflives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman saidin a statement.