UrduPoint.com

India Says Unaware Of Plans For Moscow Format Talks On Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:41 PM

India Says Unaware of Plans for Moscow Format Talks on Afghanistan

India has no information yet about a Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, slated for October 20, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) India has no information yet about a Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, slated for October 20, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We've seen media reports on this but I don't have any information at this of an invitation being extended or of what kind of a meeting it is," Bagchi told a briefing.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a six-party consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

The Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday that the country had invited the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take part in a Moscow-format meeting on October 20.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15. After international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close on August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Iran Moscow Russia China August October 2017 Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF ju ..

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF judging committee

13 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

1 minute ago
 Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Judge ..

Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Judge Halts Restrictive Law

1 minute ago
 Russia, EU Regulator Made Significant Progress Wit ..

Russia, EU Regulator Made Significant Progress With Sputnik V Registration - Lav ..

1 minute ago
 Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Murato ..

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Muratov for Safeguarding Freedom of ..

14 minutes ago
 Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct i ..

Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct in August year-on-year

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.