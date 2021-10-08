India Says Unaware of Plans for Moscow Format Talks on Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

India has no information yet about a Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, slated for October 20, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said

"We've seen media reports on this but I don't have any information at this of an invitation being extended or of what kind of a meeting it is," Bagchi told a briefing.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a six-party consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

The Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Thursday that the country had invited the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take part in a Moscow-format meeting on October 20.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15. After international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close on August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet.