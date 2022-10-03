UrduPoint.com

India Scrambles Fighters Due To Bomb Threat On Board Passing Iranian Plane - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Indian air force scrambled fighter jets on Monday after the Iranian airline informed New Delhi of a bomb threat on board its aircraft flying to China through Indian airspace, the ANI news agency reported, citing sources.

Iran's Mahan Air contacted the Indian Air Traffic Control at 9:20 a.m. local time (03:50 GMT) after receiving a message about a bomb on broad a passenger jet heading from Tehran to the Chinese city of Guangzhou, the sources told the media outlet.

The pilot of the plane reportedly demanded emergency landing in New Delhi but the Indian aviation authorities rejected the request.

Instead, they proposed that the plane go to the city of Jaipur located in the Indian state of Rajasthan. However, the pilot refused to divert the aircraft, according to the sources cited by the media outlet.

Following the incident, New Delhi scrambled SU-30MKI fighters to intercept the passenger jet but the plane soon left Indian airspace, the ANI sources said.

The nature of the bomb has not been specified yet, the news agency reported.

More Stories From World

