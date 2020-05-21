India Scrambles to Help Cyclone-Hit States -Prime Minister Narendra Mod

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Indian authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to those affected by Super Cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday.

The cyclone, one of the most powerful to hit the region in decades, moved into India and neighboring Bangladesh from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, flooding the coastline. It packed winds of up to 190 kilometers per hour (118 miles per hour).

"[National Disaster Response Force] teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government," Modi tweeted.

The government said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba discussed assistance to the states of West Bengal and Odisha during a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee. State ministers said the timely evacuation helped save lives.

The national All India Radio cited its sources as saying that 17 people had died in West Bengal as a result of the storm. A massive cyclone of Amphan's scale hit Odisha in 1999, killing thousands of people.