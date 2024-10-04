Open Menu

India Security Forces Kill 23 Maoist Rebels In Firefight: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

India security forces kill 23 Maoist rebels in firefight: police

Indian security forces shot dead at least 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Indian security forces shot dead at least 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.

More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India's resource-rich tribal heartlands.

Friday's gunfight took place a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that a "confirmed number" of 23 rebels had been killed, but that the toll could be as high as 30.

"There is (a) minor injury to one guy on our side," he added, saying that the wounded man had been evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.

The skirmish took place in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Died Man

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

2 minutes ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

2 minutes ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

2 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

32 seconds ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

33 seconds ago
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

35 seconds ago
 CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings ..

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

37 seconds ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

39 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

1 minute ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign agai ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

1 minute ago

More Stories From World