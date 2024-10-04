India Security Forces Kill 28 Maoist Rebels In Firefight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:03 PM
Indian security forces shot dead at least 28 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Indian security forces shot dead at least 28 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.
More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India's resource-rich tribal heartlands.
The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed at least 190 rebels this year, according to government data.
Friday's gunfight took place in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.
"Total 28 Maoist dead bodies have been recovered," Bastar region police chief P. Sunarraj told AFP.
Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that one member of the Indian security forces had a "minor injury", was evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.
The battle occurred in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.
Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.
Recent Stories
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering
More Stories From World
-
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates4 minutes ago
-
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing4 minutes ago
-
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane4 minutes ago
-
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack3 minutes ago
-
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack3 minutes ago
-
Iran says its allies 'will not back down' in war with Israel10 minutes ago
-
India security forces kill 23 Maoist rebels in firefight: police3 minutes ago
-
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing3 hours ago
-
Bosnia floods kill 14 people3 hours ago
-
Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 104 hours ago
-
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court4 hours ago
-
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt5 hours ago