Open Menu

India Security Forces Kill 28 Maoist Rebels In Firefight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:03 PM

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

Indian security forces shot dead at least 28 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Indian security forces shot dead at least 28 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.

More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India's resource-rich tribal heartlands.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed at least 190 rebels this year, according to government data.

Friday's gunfight took place in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.

"Total 28 Maoist dead bodies have been recovered," Bastar region police chief P. Sunarraj told AFP.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that one member of the Indian security forces had a "minor injury", was evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.

The battle occurred in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Died Government P

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

4 minutes ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

4 minutes ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

4 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

9 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

3 minutes ago
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

3 minutes ago
 CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings ..

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

3 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

3 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

4 minutes ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign agai ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World