UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Seeks Immunogenicity, Safety Data For Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Review - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

India Seeks Immunogenicity, Safety Data for Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Review - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is reviewing an emergency use authorization application for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, has requested Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the Indian manufacturer of the shots, to provide additional immunogenicity and safety data, the PTI news agency reported, citing a source.

Dr. Reddy's applied for an emergency use authorization for the Russian vaccine last week.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which discussed the application by Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, on Wednesday asked the firm to submit immunogenicity and safety data in accordance with the protocol approved by the CDSCO.

Once it submits the data, its EUA application will be considered," the source said.

India has so far approved the use of only two coronavirus vaccines: AstraZeneca's domestically-produced Covishield shots, and indigenous Covaxin.

Sputnik V was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. The vaccine efficacy was confirmed at 91.6 percent, according to an interim analysis from phase 3 trial, published in The Lancet.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Russia Drugs August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

17 minutes ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

2 hours ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.