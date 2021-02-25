India Seeks Immunogenicity, Safety Data for Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Review - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is reviewing an emergency use authorization application for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, has requested Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the Indian manufacturer of the shots, to provide additional immunogenicity and safety data, the PTI news agency reported, citing a source.

Dr. Reddy's applied for an emergency use authorization for the Russian vaccine last week.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which discussed the application by Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, on Wednesday asked the firm to submit immunogenicity and safety data in accordance with the protocol approved by the CDSCO.

Once it submits the data, its EUA application will be considered," the source said.

India has so far approved the use of only two coronavirus vaccines: AstraZeneca's domestically-produced Covishield shots, and indigenous Covaxin.

Sputnik V was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. The vaccine efficacy was confirmed at 91.6 percent, according to an interim analysis from phase 3 trial, published in The Lancet.