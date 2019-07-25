UrduPoint.com
India Seeks Release Of Crew From UK Tanker Seized By Iran

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

India seeks release of crew from UK tanker seized by Iran

India has asked Tehran to quickly release and return 18 nationals on board a British-flagged oil tanker captured by Iranian forces last week, the foreign ministry said Thursday

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :India has asked Tehran to quickly release and return 18 nationals on board a British-flagged oil tanker captured by Iranian forces last week, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero on Friday, surrounding it with attack boats before troops rappelled onto its deck from a helicopter.

The oil tanker and its 23 crew have since been impounded at the southern port of Bandar Abbas for allegedly breaking "internationalmaritime rules".

Apart from the 18 Indians, there are three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino on the ship.

