India Seeks to Strengthen Partnership With Russia on Energy, Arctic - Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) India is interested in strengthening its partnership with Russia, in particular in the field of energy and on the Arctic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic issues.

There is also immense scope for cooperation in the energy sector," Modi said in a video address at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.