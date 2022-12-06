NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) India plans to take off China's hands some of Apple's production of the iPad, two sources close to the Indian government were reported telling CNBC on Monday.

Apple is holding ongoing discussions with officials in New Delhi about producing the tablet device, but no concrete plans have been made, said the officials.

The Palo Alto, California-based tech giant announced earlier this year it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years now, CNBC reported.

"If successful, it would expand Apple's footprint in the country," the network added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Apple was actively looking to shift production out of China to other Asian destinations, including India and Vietnam.

Apple's ambitions to diversify more of its supply chain away from China follows protests across the country over the past two weeks amid Beijing's strict zero-COVID-19 policy. Apple cautioned in early November that iPhone shipments would be delayed due to the lockdowns in China and analysts have been trimming iPhone estimates for the crucial holiday quarter.