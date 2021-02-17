India Sees 'Huge Potential' in Nuclear Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Secretary

There is immense potential for cooperation between India and Russia in the area of nuclear energy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday

"Another area for very, very useful cooperation is civil nuclear energy. This is part of our strategic cooperation. A very practical example of that is Kudankulam NPP [nuclear power plant], which is a joint venture project between India and Russia.

And they will lead to commission 12 Russian-designed reactors in India in the coming years. So there is a huge potential for future cooperation starting from Kudankulam - first one in recent years that we have set up between our two countries," Shringla said at the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow,

Kudankulam NPP is being built in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu by Nuclear Power Corporation of India and Russia's state-run Rosatom nuclear energy corporation.