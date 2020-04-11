India Sees Largest One Day COVID-19 Jump, Adding 1,000 to List of Infected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped by over 1,000, a largest single day increase so far, to reach over 7,400 in total with 239 deaths as a result, a daily update from the health authority showed Saturday.

Over 640 of those people have been discharged with complete recoveries, according to the information.

India is site to the world's largest lockdown, with nearly 1.4 billion people ordered to stay at home until at least April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation later on Saturday to voice a decision as to whether or not to extend the lockdown.

High poverty rates and sprawling, densely packed shantytowns have caused concern that the measures may have limited effect.