India Sees Largest Surge in COVID-19 Infection Rate in 7 Months - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to increase, with 4,435 new cases detected in the country on Wednesday, which is the highest number since the end of September last year, the Indian Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, with 2,508 recoveries having been registered in the last 24 hours according to the ministry's data.

Last week, the ministry informed about 2,151 new cases of coronavirus infection over 24 hours, which was a record number in five months.

India remains the country with the world's second-highest number of detected coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 has been diagnosed among over 44.7 million people since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, while more than 44.1 million people have recovered.

On March 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Health Ministry to assess the situation of COVID-19 and influenza in the country. As a result, the prime minister ordered improved full-genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples, effective monitoring of respiratory infections and influenza testing, and noted the need to provide health facilities with the necessary drugs and logistics to treat influenza and COVID-19.