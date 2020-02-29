India Sees Opportunity for Lasting Afghan Peace in US-Taliban Deal

India welcomes all opportunities to launch inclusive talks that will settle the Afghan conflict, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday after the United States and the Taliban signed their peace deal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) India welcomes all opportunities to launch inclusive talks that will settle the Afghan conflict, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday after the United States and the Taliban signed their peace deal.

"India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process," Raveesh Kumar said.

He noted the support of the Afghan government and the civil society for the agreement that aims to kick-start intra-Afghan talks on March 10.

"India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," Kumar added.

The deal culminated a seven-day cooling-off period that saw a drop in the number of militant attacks in Afghanistan. Pentagon chief Mark Esper said the pact would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire. The talks between all Afghan factions are expected to produce a new Afghan Islamic government.