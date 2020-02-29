UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sees Opportunity For Lasting Afghan Peace In US-Taliban Deal

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

India Sees Opportunity for Lasting Afghan Peace in US-Taliban Deal

India welcomes all opportunities to launch inclusive talks that will settle the Afghan conflict, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday after the United States and the Taliban signed their peace deal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) India welcomes all opportunities to launch inclusive talks that will settle the Afghan conflict, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday after the United States and the Taliban signed their peace deal.

"India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process," Raveesh Kumar said.

He noted the support of the Afghan government and the civil society for the agreement that aims to kick-start intra-Afghan talks on March 10.

"India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," Kumar added.

The deal culminated a seven-day cooling-off period that saw a drop in the number of militant attacks in Afghanistan. Pentagon chief Mark Esper said the pact would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire. The talks between all Afghan factions are expected to produce a new Afghan Islamic government.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Civil Society Pentagon Lead United States March All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,000 W ..

31 seconds ago

Biden counting on primary win in South Carolina to ..

33 seconds ago

Djokovic dominates Tsitsipas to win fifth Dubai tr ..

34 seconds ago

Tahir elected as President High Court Bar Associat ..

37 seconds ago

Chelsea stumble again at Bournemouth, West Ham eas ..

43 minutes ago

US, Taliban signed landmark peace agreement

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.