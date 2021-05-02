India Sees Record 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) India recorded 3,689 new coronavirus deaths in just 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the country's total death toll to over 215,542 people, the Union Health Ministry reported.

India also reported a total of 392,562 new cases in the same period, with the total number of active cases rising to over 3.3 million.

The country has recorded over 19.5 million cases since the outbreak, second only to the United States.

While the fatality rate has dropped to 1.1%, the number of recovered people from the disease stands at 15.9 million.

On May 1 the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to India and will be the third vaccine used in India to inoculate citizens.