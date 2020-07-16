UrduPoint.com
India Sees Record Daily Spike Of COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaching 968,876

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:12 PM

India sees record daily spike of COVID-19 cases, total reaching 968,876

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning recorded 606 new deaths and 32,695 more COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 24,915 and total cases to 968,876.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, Hubei had three asymptomatic cases, including one in the provincial capital city Wuhan. A total of 42 close contacts were still under medical observation.

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with the national tally remaining at 261, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 209, the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu said at a daily news conference.

BRASILIA -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Wednesday that he has once again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, roughly a week after he first tested positive for the virus.

"We hope that in the next few days, they will give me a new test and, everything will be fine so that we can return to normal activity," he said in a live broadcast on his Facebook account.

NUR-SULTAN-- A plane carrying humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived at the Almaty International Airport on Wednesday, the Kazakh health ministry announced.

The cargo, which is worth 2.7 million U.S. Dollars, includes 53 tons of respiratory and surgical masks, face shields, protective gowns and goggles.

The personal protective equipment will be delivered to health workers in Kazakhstan.

SYDNEY -- The Australian State of Victoria on Thursday recorded its biggest daily increase of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, with 317 confirmed cases.

Victoria is the centre of a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 in Australia, with close to 2,800 new infections for the state in July alone.

According to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, 289 of Thursday's cases remained under investigation by health experts, while 28 were connected to known clusters.

