India Selling Air India To Tata Conglomerate: Government
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:30 PM
The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily-indebted Air India to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the finance ministry said Friday
Mumbai, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily-indebted Air India to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the finance ministry said Friday.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, head of the government privatisation department, said that Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Tata conglomerate, won the bidding for the airline.
"The transaction is expected to close by end of December 2021," he added.