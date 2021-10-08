UrduPoint.com

India Selling Air India To Tata Conglomerate: Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: government

The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily-indebted Air India to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the finance ministry said Friday

Mumbai, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily-indebted Air India to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the finance ministry said Friday.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, head of the government privatisation department, said that Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Tata conglomerate, won the bidding for the airline.

"The transaction is expected to close by end of December 2021," he added.

Related Topics

India Privatisation Air India December Government Tata Billion

Recent Stories

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired ..

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

3 minutes ago
 Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing c ..

Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis

2 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable and fruit market

DC visits vegetable and fruit market

2 minutes ago
 NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful ..

NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghani ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU la ..

Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU law

3 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at T ..

Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at Taxila Museum

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.