India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: government

Mumbai, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily-indebted Air India to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the finance ministry said Friday.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, head of the government privatisation department, said that Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Tata conglomerate, won the bidding for the airline.

"The transaction is expected to close by end of December 2021," he added.