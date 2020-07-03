UrduPoint.com
India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies To Syria - Reports

Fri 03rd July 2020

India Sends 10 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Syria - Reports

India has delivered 10 tonnes of medical supplies to Syria to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic in light of new sanctions imposed by Washington on the Middle Eastern country, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday

Since June, Syria has been facing problems with the production of drugs due to a lack of components. This is due to new US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country under the so-called Caesar Act, which introduces restrictions against the Syrian government and anyone who does business with it. Damascus is currently negotiating with India, China, Russia, Iran and a number of other countries the supply of alternative drugs or components for producing drugs in Syria to avoid shortages.

According to the newspaper, a Syrian Airlines aircraft carrying medical supplies has arrived in Damascus. It also brought Syrian students from India home.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The act came into effect on June 17, 2020.

