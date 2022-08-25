UrduPoint.com

India Sends 12th Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Ambassador To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) India has sent the twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, mainly medical items, the ambassador of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, said.

"India has just dispatched its twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine; consisting of 26 types of medicines, including 'hemostatic bandages' meant to stem bleeding of deep wounds in children and adults," Kamboj said at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine late on Wednesday.

In the past six months India has dispatched 11 consignments of humanitarian aid, amounting to approximately 97.5 tonnes, to Ukraine and neighboring countries such as Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Poland, according to the ambassador.

"In terms of diplomacy, India continues to advocate for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself, more than once, spoken to them, in this regard," Kamboj said.

India believes that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and the international community needs to step up its efforts to mitigate economic challenges emerging from the conflict.

"It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict. We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Kamboj added.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.

