India Sends 2 Warships to Gulf of Oman After Oil Tanker Incidents - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) India has deployed a destroyer and a patrol vessel in the Gulf of Oman to ensure security of the vessels traveling under the Indian flag in the region in the wake of the recent incidents with oil tankers, the Indian Navy said on Thursday.

"#IndianNavy executes 'Operation Sankalp' - Deploys INS Chennai & INS Sunayna in the Gulf of Oman, to re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating/ transiting through Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region," the Navy tweeted.

According to the Navy, aerial surveillance in the Persian Gulf region is being carried out as well.

"These ships, deployed in the Gulf of Oman & Persian Gulf, are to undertake Maritime Security operations.

In addition, aerial survl [surveillance] by IN aircraft is also being undertaken in the area. The IFC - IOR [Information Fusion Center for the Indian Ocean Region] at [the Indian city of] Gurugram is also keeping a close watch on movement of ships in Gulf region," the military said.

Last week, two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. In May, another four tankers had been targeted by a sabotage attack off the United Arab Emirates' coast.

The United States immediately accused Iran of standing behind the incidents. Tehran, in turn, has refuted the allegations.