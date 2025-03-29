Open Menu

India Sends Aid Flight To Quake-hit Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM

India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday, the foreign ministry in New Delhi said, a day after a powerful 7.7-magnitude caused widespread damage in its civil war-ravaged neighbour.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid, indicating the severity of a calamity that has killed at least 694 people and injured 1,670 others.

Previous military regimes in the country have shunned foreign assistance even after major natural disasters.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels and other essentials.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added. "We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

